3870 Clark Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to your new home! This 3bd/2ba Craftsman home has been completely upgraded throughout and designed to make anyone feel right at home! Perfect for any family who loves space and upgraded amenities. Or for the entertainer who likes to host and comfortably provide an enjoyable space for guests. This home has so many wonderful features you won't want to miss it! Newer bamboo hardwood flooring though out, Dual Pane Windows, Open floor plan, ceiling fans in the bedrooms and main living area, a large living space inside and a beautiful outdoor space to enjoy on those gorgeous sunny days. Central AC and Heat, 2 kitchen islands, stove, double ovens, fireplace, spacious bedrooms and bathrooms. Walking distance to the LBX shopping center, local restaurants, stores, Heartwell Park and the Public City Bach Library. The location is fantastic! Come see this wonderful home for yourself!