Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

3870 Clark Avenue

3870 Clark Avenue · (888) 236-1943
Location

3870 Clark Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90808
Old Lakewood City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1683 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to your new home! This 3bd/2ba Craftsman home has been completely upgraded throughout and designed to make anyone feel right at home! Perfect for any family who loves space and upgraded amenities. Or for the entertainer who likes to host and comfortably provide an enjoyable space for guests. This home has so many wonderful features you won't want to miss it! Newer bamboo hardwood flooring though out, Dual Pane Windows, Open floor plan, ceiling fans in the bedrooms and main living area, a large living space inside and a beautiful outdoor space to enjoy on those gorgeous sunny days. Central AC and Heat, 2 kitchen islands, stove, double ovens, fireplace, spacious bedrooms and bathrooms. Walking distance to the LBX shopping center, local restaurants, stores, Heartwell Park and the Public City Bach Library. The location is fantastic! Come see this wonderful home for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3870 Clark Avenue have any available units?
3870 Clark Avenue has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3870 Clark Avenue have?
Some of 3870 Clark Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3870 Clark Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3870 Clark Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3870 Clark Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3870 Clark Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3870 Clark Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3870 Clark Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3870 Clark Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3870 Clark Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3870 Clark Avenue have a pool?
No, 3870 Clark Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3870 Clark Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3870 Clark Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3870 Clark Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3870 Clark Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
