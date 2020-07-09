Amenities
3822 E. 1st Street #6 - 06 Available 06/01/20 Light filled 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo - Upper , front one bedroom available for Lease
Features:
* 1 car garage with parking in front of the garage
* On Site Laundry
* 86 walk score, 72 bike score
* Ocean breezes throughout- bright front condo
* Hardwood floors
* Built in Shelving and storage
* Remodeled kitchen with Upgraded stainless appliances
* Remodeled custom tile bath
* Closets in hall and spacious closet in bedroom
Call to tour by appointment: 562-433-0934 or text 562-386-1921
Do not disturb renter- occupied until May 31
CONDO COMMUNITY- Please do not tour without a leasing agent with you
as this is private property. Thank-you!
No Pets Allowed
