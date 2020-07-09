All apartments in Long Beach
3822 E. 1st Street #6
3822 E. 1st Street #6

3822 East 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

3822 East 1st Street, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3822 E. 1st Street #6 - 06 Available 06/01/20 Light filled 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo - Upper , front one bedroom available for Lease

Features:
* 1 car garage with parking in front of the garage
* On Site Laundry
* 86 walk score, 72 bike score
* Ocean breezes throughout- bright front condo
* Hardwood floors
* Built in Shelving and storage
* Remodeled kitchen with Upgraded stainless appliances
* Remodeled custom tile bath
* Closets in hall and spacious closet in bedroom

Call to tour by appointment: 562-433-0934 or text 562-386-1921
Do not disturb renter- occupied until May 31
CONDO COMMUNITY- Please do not tour without a leasing agent with you
as this is private property. Thank-you!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5772624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3822 E. 1st Street #6 have any available units?
3822 E. 1st Street #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3822 E. 1st Street #6 have?
Some of 3822 E. 1st Street #6's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3822 E. 1st Street #6 currently offering any rent specials?
3822 E. 1st Street #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3822 E. 1st Street #6 pet-friendly?
No, 3822 E. 1st Street #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3822 E. 1st Street #6 offer parking?
Yes, 3822 E. 1st Street #6 offers parking.
Does 3822 E. 1st Street #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3822 E. 1st Street #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3822 E. 1st Street #6 have a pool?
No, 3822 E. 1st Street #6 does not have a pool.
Does 3822 E. 1st Street #6 have accessible units?
No, 3822 E. 1st Street #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 3822 E. 1st Street #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3822 E. 1st Street #6 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
