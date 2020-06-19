3804 E Wehrle Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Upgraded, single story detached home with 2 car garage and spacious fenced yard. Newer interior and exterior paint, newer wood flooring, spacious kitchen with newer cabinets, tile counters, shows light and bright throughout. Corner lot, fenced, 2 car garage has parking for 2 vehicles. Covered patio.

2 ceiling fans, window shutters, spacious living room and dining area off kitchen, front porch, side yard with room for picnic bench, back yard has covered patio with room for fun!

Garage has 1/2 bath, utility tub and washer/dryer hook ups. Extra bonus is yard adjacent to garage for vegetable garden, storage, clothes line for fresh sun dried laundry! Near by Bryant elementary school, library, public transportation, shopping. Long time owners have kept this property well maintained.

No pets, tenant pays utilities. Nice neighbors.