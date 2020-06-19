All apartments in Long Beach
3804 E Wehrle Street

3804 Wehrle Street · No Longer Available
Location

3804 Wehrle Street, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upgraded, single story detached home with 2 car garage and spacious fenced yard. Newer interior and exterior paint, newer wood flooring, spacious kitchen with newer cabinets, tile counters, shows light and bright throughout. Corner lot, fenced, 2 car garage has parking for 2 vehicles. Covered patio.
2 ceiling fans, window shutters, spacious living room and dining area off kitchen, front porch, side yard with room for picnic bench, back yard has covered patio with room for fun!
Garage has 1/2 bath, utility tub and washer/dryer hook ups. Extra bonus is yard adjacent to garage for vegetable garden, storage, clothes line for fresh sun dried laundry! Near by Bryant elementary school, library, public transportation, shopping. Long time owners have kept this property well maintained.
No pets, tenant pays utilities. Nice neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3804 E Wehrle Street have any available units?
3804 E Wehrle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3804 E Wehrle Street have?
Some of 3804 E Wehrle Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3804 E Wehrle Street currently offering any rent specials?
3804 E Wehrle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 E Wehrle Street pet-friendly?
No, 3804 E Wehrle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3804 E Wehrle Street offer parking?
Yes, 3804 E Wehrle Street offers parking.
Does 3804 E Wehrle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3804 E Wehrle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 E Wehrle Street have a pool?
No, 3804 E Wehrle Street does not have a pool.
Does 3804 E Wehrle Street have accessible units?
No, 3804 E Wehrle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 E Wehrle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3804 E Wehrle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
