All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3723 Country Club Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3723 Country Club Drive
Last updated May 15 2019 at 5:46 PM

3723 Country Club Drive

3723 Country Club Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3723 Country Club Drive, Long Beach, CA 90807
Los Cerritos

Amenities

garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Wonderful Condo in the excellent community of Bixby Knolls! This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with a 2 car garage, sits in a Park-Like setting and offers multiple amenities such as an Entertainment/Activity/Clubhouse Room, Tennis Courts and Swimming Pool. This phenomenal location is near the Blue-Line, multiple shopping venues, restaurants and freeway close. A large 2 car, private garage is included with this awesome condominium. Owner pays for HOA fees. Tenant is responsible for electric,water,trash,sewer and gas. Available May 10th for move in. Sorry NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 Country Club Drive have any available units?
3723 Country Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3723 Country Club Drive have?
Some of 3723 Country Club Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3723 Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3723 Country Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3723 Country Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3723 Country Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3723 Country Club Drive offers parking.
Does 3723 Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3723 Country Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 Country Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3723 Country Club Drive has a pool.
Does 3723 Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 3723 Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3723 Country Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine