3723 Country Club Drive

Wonderful Condo in the excellent community of Bixby Knolls! This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with a 2 car garage, sits in a Park-Like setting and offers multiple amenities such as an Entertainment/Activity/Clubhouse Room, Tennis Courts and Swimming Pool. This phenomenal location is near the Blue-Line, multiple shopping venues, restaurants and freeway close. A large 2 car, private garage is included with this awesome condominium. Owner pays for HOA fees. Tenant is responsible for electric,water,trash,sewer and gas. Available May 10th for move in. Sorry NO PETS