3632 Rose Avenue

Location, Location, Location, this beautiful cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath house is located in the very desirable California Heights area in Long Beach. The house is conveniently located near shopping centers, restaurants, Long Beach airport, great schools and the 405 freeway. This beautiful home has recently been painted, has original hardwood floors (recently refinished) throughout, brand new deck, recently installed new air conditioning system, central forced air heating, chimney/fireplace (wood or gas), granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. The amenities include a large backyard (perfect for bbq's/gatherings), 2 car detached garage with alley access, washer/dryer hook-ups, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and washer/dryer (optional). Don't miss out on this great home! To view please register on our website www.harborpm.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.