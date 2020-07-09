All apartments in Long Beach
3632 Rose Avenue

3632 Rose Avenue
Location

3632 Rose Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
California Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Location, Location, Location, this beautiful cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath house is located in the very desirable California Heights area in Long Beach. The house is conveniently located near shopping centers, restaurants, Long Beach airport, great schools and the 405 freeway. This beautiful home has recently been painted, has original hardwood floors (recently refinished) throughout, brand new deck, recently installed new air conditioning system, central forced air heating, chimney/fireplace (wood or gas), granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. The amenities include a large backyard (perfect for bbq's/gatherings), 2 car detached garage with alley access, washer/dryer hook-ups, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and washer/dryer (optional). Don't miss out on this great home! To view please register on our website www.harborpm.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3632 Rose Avenue have any available units?
3632 Rose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3632 Rose Avenue have?
Some of 3632 Rose Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3632 Rose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3632 Rose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3632 Rose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3632 Rose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3632 Rose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3632 Rose Avenue offers parking.
Does 3632 Rose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3632 Rose Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3632 Rose Avenue have a pool?
No, 3632 Rose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3632 Rose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3632 Rose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3632 Rose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3632 Rose Avenue has units with dishwashers.

