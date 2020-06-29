All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

3530 Elm Avenue - Nadres Property #205

3530 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3530 Elm Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
California Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Immaculate & Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in Long Beach (California Heights) - Feast your eyes on this incredibly nice and freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in the secured Bixby-Elm complex in California Heights, Long Beach. You'll have no problem at all finding parking with your 2 assigned parking spaces located in a gated covered garage. This condo features 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, a fully equipped modernized kitchen with microwave range, and beautiful hardwood flooring throughout in the main living area and like new carpeting in the bedrooms. A private balcony is yours to enjoy the California rays and overlook the Jacuzzi which you will have full access to. There is on-site laundry available for all tenants.

(RLNE3395170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 Elm Avenue - Nadres Property #205 have any available units?
3530 Elm Avenue - Nadres Property #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3530 Elm Avenue - Nadres Property #205 have?
Some of 3530 Elm Avenue - Nadres Property #205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3530 Elm Avenue - Nadres Property #205 currently offering any rent specials?
3530 Elm Avenue - Nadres Property #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 Elm Avenue - Nadres Property #205 pet-friendly?
No, 3530 Elm Avenue - Nadres Property #205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3530 Elm Avenue - Nadres Property #205 offer parking?
Yes, 3530 Elm Avenue - Nadres Property #205 offers parking.
Does 3530 Elm Avenue - Nadres Property #205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3530 Elm Avenue - Nadres Property #205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 Elm Avenue - Nadres Property #205 have a pool?
No, 3530 Elm Avenue - Nadres Property #205 does not have a pool.
Does 3530 Elm Avenue - Nadres Property #205 have accessible units?
No, 3530 Elm Avenue - Nadres Property #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 Elm Avenue - Nadres Property #205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3530 Elm Avenue - Nadres Property #205 has units with dishwashers.

