3530 Elm Avenue - Nadres Property #205

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Immaculate & Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in Long Beach (California Heights) - Feast your eyes on this incredibly nice and freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in the secured Bixby-Elm complex in California Heights, Long Beach. You'll have no problem at all finding parking with your 2 assigned parking spaces located in a gated covered garage. This condo features 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, a fully equipped modernized kitchen with microwave range, and beautiful hardwood flooring throughout in the main living area and like new carpeting in the bedrooms. A private balcony is yours to enjoy the California rays and overlook the Jacuzzi which you will have full access to. There is on-site laundry available for all tenants.



(RLNE3395170)