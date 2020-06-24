All apartments in Long Beach
3510 Elm Avenue
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:47 AM

3510 Elm Avenue

3510 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3510 Elm Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
California Heights

Amenities

parking
pool
clubhouse
guest parking
extra storage
carpet
Welcome home to this spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in Bixby knolls area of Long Beach. This unit features new carpet throughout, large bedroom with a double closet entry, Eating area, access to a community pool, and laundry area. This complex is bright and airy space to lounge around and enjoy the beautiful long beach weather. Unit comes with one parking space in an underground parking lot, limited guest parking and an additional storage cubby near the parking space. this unit is centrally located to the Bixby shopping area, Including walking distance to Steelcraft, Bake and Broil, local transit and and major freeways and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Elm Avenue have any available units?
3510 Elm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3510 Elm Avenue have?
Some of 3510 Elm Avenue's amenities include parking, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 Elm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Elm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Elm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3510 Elm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3510 Elm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3510 Elm Avenue offers parking.
Does 3510 Elm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 Elm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Elm Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3510 Elm Avenue has a pool.
Does 3510 Elm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3510 Elm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Elm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 Elm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
