3510 Elm Avenue

Amenities

parking pool clubhouse guest parking extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage range Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool guest parking

Welcome home to this spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in Bixby knolls area of Long Beach. This unit features new carpet throughout, large bedroom with a double closet entry, Eating area, access to a community pool, and laundry area. This complex is bright and airy space to lounge around and enjoy the beautiful long beach weather. Unit comes with one parking space in an underground parking lot, limited guest parking and an additional storage cubby near the parking space. this unit is centrally located to the Bixby shopping area, Including walking distance to Steelcraft, Bake and Broil, local transit and and major freeways and much more!