3428 Adriatic Avenue

Private and cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Long Beach. Apartment is attached to a single family home so you won't need to deal with too many neighbors or noise. Private entrance and street parking. Easy access to 405 and 710, 3 minute walk to bus stop, 1.5 miles to the metro station. Close to Downtown and Steelcraft Long Beach Amenities included: laundry in building and new carpet. Utilities included with rent: electricity, gas and water. No Pets. No Smoking. Date Available: Jun 4th 2020. $1,700/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Richard Ting at 562-294-1199 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.