Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:04 AM

3428 Adriatic Avenue

3428 Adriatic Avenue · (562) 249-1199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3428 Adriatic Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90810
Upper Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Private and cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Long Beach. Apartment is attached to a single family home so you won't need to deal with too many neighbors or noise. Private entrance and street parking. Easy access to 405 and 710, 3 minute walk to bus stop, 1.5 miles to the metro station. Close to Downtown and Steelcraft Long Beach Amenities included: laundry in building and new carpet. Utilities included with rent: electricity, gas and water. No Pets. No Smoking. Date Available: Jun 4th 2020. $1,700/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Richard Ting at 562-294-1199 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3428 Adriatic Avenue have any available units?
3428 Adriatic Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 3428 Adriatic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3428 Adriatic Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3428 Adriatic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3428 Adriatic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3428 Adriatic Avenue offer parking?
No, 3428 Adriatic Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3428 Adriatic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3428 Adriatic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3428 Adriatic Avenue have a pool?
No, 3428 Adriatic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3428 Adriatic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3428 Adriatic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3428 Adriatic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3428 Adriatic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3428 Adriatic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3428 Adriatic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
