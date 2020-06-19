All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 18 2019 at 5:34 AM

338 Orizaba Ave - 4

338 Orizaba Ave · No Longer Available
Location

338 Orizaba Ave, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**Reduced to $1,995***Open House Sat & Sun 2-4PM ***MOVE IN SPECIAL - Lease 12 months, 13th Month Pay HALF Rent****Great Home in Bluff Heights, a stroll to the Beach, and steps to Retro Row, Coffee Houses and Shopping. Set in a small 4-Unit Complex, behind a gate and lovely landscaped path, you'll find this lovely and very spacious Upstairs 2-Bedroom, 2-bath home. Step inside this freshly painted home to find a large Living Room featuring brand new wall-to-wall carpeting and big windows with southern exposure to fill the home with tons of light. The Living Room is open to the Dining Area, and Kitchen. The Kitchen has tons of cabinet space, and is appointed with Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher (all electric), and features brand new quartz counter-top. In the private area you have the 2 very large bedrooms, with plenty of closet storage. One of the Bedrooms is a Master with it's own bath. Sorry, no pets. This home also offers On-site Laundry, and a charming outside common area to sit and chat, plus on-site parking. This home has it ALL!!! Come view for yourself...bring your bags....you're home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Orizaba Ave - 4 have any available units?
338 Orizaba Ave - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 Orizaba Ave - 4 have?
Some of 338 Orizaba Ave - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Orizaba Ave - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
338 Orizaba Ave - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Orizaba Ave - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 338 Orizaba Ave - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 338 Orizaba Ave - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 338 Orizaba Ave - 4 offers parking.
Does 338 Orizaba Ave - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 Orizaba Ave - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Orizaba Ave - 4 have a pool?
No, 338 Orizaba Ave - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 338 Orizaba Ave - 4 have accessible units?
No, 338 Orizaba Ave - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Orizaba Ave - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 338 Orizaba Ave - 4 has units with dishwashers.

