338 Orizaba Ave - 4

**Reduced to $1,995***Open House Sat & Sun 2-4PM ***MOVE IN SPECIAL - Lease 12 months, 13th Month Pay HALF Rent****Great Home in Bluff Heights, a stroll to the Beach, and steps to Retro Row, Coffee Houses and Shopping. Set in a small 4-Unit Complex, behind a gate and lovely landscaped path, you'll find this lovely and very spacious Upstairs 2-Bedroom, 2-bath home. Step inside this freshly painted home to find a large Living Room featuring brand new wall-to-wall carpeting and big windows with southern exposure to fill the home with tons of light. The Living Room is open to the Dining Area, and Kitchen. The Kitchen has tons of cabinet space, and is appointed with Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher (all electric), and features brand new quartz counter-top. In the private area you have the 2 very large bedrooms, with plenty of closet storage. One of the Bedrooms is a Master with it's own bath. Sorry, no pets. This home also offers On-site Laundry, and a charming outside common area to sit and chat, plus on-site parking. This home has it ALL!!! Come view for yourself...bring your bags....you're home.