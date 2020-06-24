3342 Pasadena Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Two story, 2 bedroom townhouse with 2 bedrooms, and 1.5 baths, and an attached one car garage with remote is offered for rent with a 12 month minimum rental. Tile floors on the ground floor, and in upstairs bath. Carpet flooring upstairs. Laundry closet upstairs comes with washer and dryer. Kitchen comes with all appliances: Refrigerator, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. New plantation shutters to be installed in living room and master bedroom.



Great location in Bixby Area. Convenient to freeways, shopping, dining. public transit, parks and more.