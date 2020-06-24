All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3342 Pasadena Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3342 Pasadena Avenue
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:24 PM

3342 Pasadena Avenue

3342 Pasadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3342 Pasadena Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
California Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two story, 2 bedroom townhouse with 2 bedrooms, and 1.5 baths, and an attached one car garage with remote is offered for rent with a 12 month minimum rental. Tile floors on the ground floor, and in upstairs bath. Carpet flooring upstairs. Laundry closet upstairs comes with washer and dryer. Kitchen comes with all appliances: Refrigerator, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. New plantation shutters to be installed in living room and master bedroom.

Great location in Bixby Area. Convenient to freeways, shopping, dining. public transit, parks and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3342 Pasadena Avenue have any available units?
3342 Pasadena Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3342 Pasadena Avenue have?
Some of 3342 Pasadena Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3342 Pasadena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3342 Pasadena Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3342 Pasadena Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3342 Pasadena Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3342 Pasadena Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3342 Pasadena Avenue offers parking.
Does 3342 Pasadena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3342 Pasadena Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3342 Pasadena Avenue have a pool?
No, 3342 Pasadena Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3342 Pasadena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3342 Pasadena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3342 Pasadena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3342 Pasadena Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine