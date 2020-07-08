324 Ximeno Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

BELMONT HEIGHTS LESS THAN HALF MILE TO BEACH! Beautiful Craftsman Style Home in the heart of the Estates area of Belmont Heights. Two story 3 bedroom 1 bath home with small private back and side yard. Kitchen has lots of storage and new appliances. Both bedrooms upstairs, plenty of living space which includes a charming foyer, formal dining room, a living and family room. Minutes to the beach, bike paths, fine dining, shopping, entertainment, major transportation & much more. This property offers off street parking, laundry room and shop! Contact Scott 951-265-8043 or visit www.farnam-management.com for more info