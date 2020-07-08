All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 324 Ximeno Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
324 Ximeno Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

324 Ximeno Avenue

324 Ximeno Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Belmont Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

324 Ximeno Ave, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
BELMONT HEIGHTS LESS THAN HALF MILE TO BEACH! Beautiful Craftsman Style Home in the heart of the Estates area of Belmont Heights. Two story 3 bedroom 1 bath home with small private back and side yard. Kitchen has lots of storage and new appliances. Both bedrooms upstairs, plenty of living space which includes a charming foyer, formal dining room, a living and family room. Minutes to the beach, bike paths, fine dining, shopping, entertainment, major transportation & much more. This property offers off street parking, laundry room and shop! Contact Scott 951-265-8043 or visit www.farnam-management.com for more info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Ximeno Avenue have any available units?
324 Ximeno Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 324 Ximeno Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
324 Ximeno Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Ximeno Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 324 Ximeno Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 324 Ximeno Avenue offer parking?
No, 324 Ximeno Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 324 Ximeno Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Ximeno Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Ximeno Avenue have a pool?
No, 324 Ximeno Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 324 Ximeno Avenue have accessible units?
No, 324 Ximeno Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Ximeno Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 Ximeno Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Ximeno Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Ximeno Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine