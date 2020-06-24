323 Wisconsin Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This charming craftsman style bungalow situated in the fantastic Bluff Heights Historical District is a must see!! This beautiful home offers 2 bedrooms and an office/den that can double as a third bedroom. Stepping into the expansive living area you will find a multitude of large windows allowing natural light to wash into the room. Rich wood flooring,

This charming craftsman style bungalow situated in the fantastic Bluff Heights Historical District is a must see!! This beautiful home offers 2 bedrooms and an office/den that can double as a third bedroom. Stepping into the expansive living area you will find a multitude of large windows allowing natural light to wash into the room. Rich wood flooring,