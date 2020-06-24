All apartments in Long Beach
Location

323 Wisconsin Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This charming craftsman style bungalow situated in the fantastic Bluff Heights Historical District is a must see!! This beautiful home offers 2 bedrooms and an office/den that can double as a third bedroom. Stepping into the expansive living area you will find a multitude of large windows allowing natural light to wash into the room. Rich wood flooring,
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 Wisconsin Avenue have any available units?
323 Wisconsin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 Wisconsin Avenue have?
Some of 323 Wisconsin Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 Wisconsin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
323 Wisconsin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Wisconsin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 323 Wisconsin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 323 Wisconsin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 323 Wisconsin Avenue offers parking.
Does 323 Wisconsin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 Wisconsin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Wisconsin Avenue have a pool?
No, 323 Wisconsin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 323 Wisconsin Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 323 Wisconsin Avenue has accessible units.
Does 323 Wisconsin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 Wisconsin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
