3215 E Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning tennis court bbq/grill

A unique OCEAN front, furnished house with a full-size TENNIS court is available for short term or long term lease! Short term lease 1-3 months includes house cleaning service. This house has 5 bedroom (plus 1 more on first floor), 4 bathroom, attic space, walk in closets, pantry, sun-room, makes it a wonderful place to live. Most rooms have an ocean view. There is a piano, books to read, 3 tvs, and surround ceiling speakers to entertain indoors. The tennis court, outdoor BBQ, and gazebo allows a big space for backyard fun. The house has AC/heat central air and washer/dryer. Also are high end fridge, stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher.