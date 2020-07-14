All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3215 E Ocean Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3215 E Ocean Boulevard
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:37 PM

3215 E Ocean Boulevard

3215 East Ocean Boulevard · (562) 444-8940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3215 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90803
Bluff Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3264 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
tennis court
A unique OCEAN front, furnished house with a full-size TENNIS court is available for short term or long term lease! Short term lease 1-3 months includes house cleaning service. This house has 5 bedroom (plus 1 more on first floor), 4 bathroom, attic space, walk in closets, pantry, sun-room, makes it a wonderful place to live. Most rooms have an ocean view. There is a piano, books to read, 3 tvs, and surround ceiling speakers to entertain indoors. The tennis court, outdoor BBQ, and gazebo allows a big space for backyard fun. The house has AC/heat central air and washer/dryer. Also are high end fridge, stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 E Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
3215 E Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3215 E Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 3215 E Ocean Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 E Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3215 E Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 E Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3215 E Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3215 E Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3215 E Ocean Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3215 E Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3215 E Ocean Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 E Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3215 E Ocean Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3215 E Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3215 E Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 E Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3215 E Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3215 E Ocean Boulevard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity