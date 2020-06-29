All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:39 AM

320 West 8th Street

320 W 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

320 W 8th Street, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location near DTLB and the beach! Apartment has high ceilings and is larger then most 1 bedroom apartments. Landlord pays water and trash, all appliances included (in-unit washer/dryer, refrigerator, oven). This unit is pet friendly! extra deposit applies. Entire exterior of building has new video surveillance. *Listed price is the average monthly rent over a 13-month lease with the first month free*

RENTAL CRITERIA: 600+ credit scores, household income of 3x the rent, no smoking, no past evictions.

TO VIEW CONDO: Call Daniel and press 1 @ 562-203-0601 or request information for follow up.

TO APPLY: Go to whittierpropertymanager.com and/or click application. Casado Real Estate Inc. is a full service property management and leasing company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

