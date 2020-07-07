3113 Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

WOW!WOW!WOW! Perfect opportunity to move-in. Airy townhome/condo. One common wall. No one above or under. Fireplace .A downstairs bath serves perfect for visitor use and convenience while entertaining. Upstairs features: Spacious dedicated laundry room & hookups with tons of storage space. Spacious bedroom with high ceilings, huge master bathroom, dual, long & spacious closets, & balcony off bedroom. Community offers 33 unit complex, lush walk ways, 1 car garage, pool & jacuzzi access, & direct access from street cul de sac. Conveniently located to 405, 710, 605, 91, 110 freeways. Enjoy Signal Hill/ LB Shopping centers, restaurants, Signal Hill hiking & walkway trails, LB Memorial Hospital, and Downtown venues just minutes away! Truly a must see!!!