3113 Atlantic Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

3113 Atlantic Avenue

3113 Atlantic Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3113 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Memorial Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
WOW!WOW!WOW! Perfect opportunity to move-in. Airy townhome/condo. One common wall. No one above or under. Fireplace .A downstairs bath serves perfect for visitor use and convenience while entertaining. Upstairs features: Spacious dedicated laundry room & hookups with tons of storage space. Spacious bedroom with high ceilings, huge master bathroom, dual, long & spacious closets, & balcony off bedroom. Community offers 33 unit complex, lush walk ways, 1 car garage, pool & jacuzzi access, & direct access from street cul de sac. Conveniently located to 405, 710, 605, 91, 110 freeways. Enjoy Signal Hill/ LB Shopping centers, restaurants, Signal Hill hiking & walkway trails, LB Memorial Hospital, and Downtown venues just minutes away! Truly a must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

