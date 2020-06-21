All apartments in Long Beach
3010 East 7th Street
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:05 AM

3010 East 7th Street

3010 E 7th St · No Longer Available
Location

3010 E 7th St, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Back House for Lease!

Please don't disturb tenants.

This is the back house for lease.

Huge front yard with fruit trees and grass. Gated front yard.
Large 2 bedroom house.
Enter to tile floors that flow throughout the entire home.
Dual pane windows.
Updated tile kitchen with dining room.
Both bedrooms are large and have plenty of closet space.
Updated bathroom with tub/shower.
Gated back patio area is yours to use too!
Detached 1 car garage with covered patio area is perfect for entertaining!
Laundry hook-ups in the garage.
Owner pays for gardening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 East 7th Street have any available units?
3010 East 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 East 7th Street have?
Some of 3010 East 7th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 East 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3010 East 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 East 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3010 East 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3010 East 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3010 East 7th Street does offer parking.
Does 3010 East 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 East 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 East 7th Street have a pool?
No, 3010 East 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3010 East 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 3010 East 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 East 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 East 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
