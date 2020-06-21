3010 East 7th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Back House for Lease!



Please don't disturb tenants.



This is the back house for lease.



Huge front yard with fruit trees and grass. Gated front yard.

Large 2 bedroom house.

Enter to tile floors that flow throughout the entire home.

Dual pane windows.

Updated tile kitchen with dining room.

Both bedrooms are large and have plenty of closet space.

Updated bathroom with tub/shower.

Gated back patio area is yours to use too!

Detached 1 car garage with covered patio area is perfect for entertaining!

Laundry hook-ups in the garage.

Owner pays for gardening.