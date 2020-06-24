All apartments in Long Beach
300 Neece #B
Last updated April 22 2019 at 1:25 PM

300 Neece #B

300 East Neece Street · No Longer Available
Location

300 East Neece Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Coolidge Triangle

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Rare Studio | Newly Renovated! - Looking for a brand new place to call home? Look no further. This immaculate newly remodeled studio. Upgrades include, new paint, dual pane windows, added insulation, new electrical, tile wood floor, granite counter top, custom cabinets, new bathroom vanity/toilet, and tiled shower. This home has a private front patio with artificial turf and ample street parking is available. Your home can come completely furnished and all utilities are included - WIFI too! Located close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment in a setting that is both peaceful and serene, this studio is the best of Long Beach living. Don't miss your chance to rent this amazing studio. Call today to set up a private viewing!

(RLNE4810963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Neece #B have any available units?
300 Neece #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Neece #B have?
Some of 300 Neece #B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Neece #B currently offering any rent specials?
300 Neece #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Neece #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Neece #B is pet friendly.
Does 300 Neece #B offer parking?
No, 300 Neece #B does not offer parking.
Does 300 Neece #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Neece #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Neece #B have a pool?
No, 300 Neece #B does not have a pool.
Does 300 Neece #B have accessible units?
No, 300 Neece #B does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Neece #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Neece #B does not have units with dishwashers.
