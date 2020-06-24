300 Neece #B

Amenities

Rare Studio | Newly Renovated! - Looking for a brand new place to call home? Look no further. This immaculate newly remodeled studio. Upgrades include, new paint, dual pane windows, added insulation, new electrical, tile wood floor, granite counter top, custom cabinets, new bathroom vanity/toilet, and tiled shower. This home has a private front patio with artificial turf and ample street parking is available. Your home can come completely furnished and all utilities are included - WIFI too! Located close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment in a setting that is both peaceful and serene, this studio is the best of Long Beach living. Don't miss your chance to rent this amazing studio. Call today to set up a private viewing!



