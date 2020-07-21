297 Orange Avenue #7

Amenities

Completely renovated, spacious corner unit studio apartment with new paint and vinyl plank flooring throughout. New bathroom fixtures, built-in cupboards, abundance of space, and additional closet/dressing area by the bathroom. Spacious kitchen with space for small breakfast table & chairs. Stove and refrigerator included. Shared laundry facility. Street parking only. There is a $75 per month option to rent a parking space at Iglesias church. Located within walking distance to ocean. Enjoy the infamous 4th street cultural vibe with several restaurant and shopping options. Sorry no pets allowed.