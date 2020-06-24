2833 E Sawyer St B

2833 E Sawyer St, Long Beach, CA 90805 Ramona Park
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Two bedrooms 1bath on the ground floor - Property Id: 111321
Two bedrooms 1 bath apartment with laminate wooden floors. Kitchen with stove and washer and dryer hookup. Reserved parking space in the back of the building. The rent $1650 per month and first month security required. Total moved in $3300 ready right now. No government programs accepted. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111321 Property Id 111321
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4811668)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
