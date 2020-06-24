All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

2833 E Sawyer St B

2833 E Sawyer St · No Longer Available
Location

2833 E Sawyer St, Long Beach, CA 90805
Ramona Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Two bedrooms 1bath on the ground floor - Property Id: 111321

Two bedrooms 1 bath apartment with laminate wooden floors. Kitchen with stove and washer and dryer hookup.
Reserved parking space in the back of the building. The rent $1650 per month and first month security required. Total moved in $3300 ready right now. No government programs accepted.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111321
Property Id 111321

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4811668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2833 E Sawyer St B have any available units?
2833 E Sawyer St B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2833 E Sawyer St B have?
Some of 2833 E Sawyer St B's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2833 E Sawyer St B currently offering any rent specials?
2833 E Sawyer St B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2833 E Sawyer St B pet-friendly?
No, 2833 E Sawyer St B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2833 E Sawyer St B offer parking?
Yes, 2833 E Sawyer St B offers parking.
Does 2833 E Sawyer St B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2833 E Sawyer St B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2833 E Sawyer St B have a pool?
No, 2833 E Sawyer St B does not have a pool.
Does 2833 E Sawyer St B have accessible units?
No, 2833 E Sawyer St B does not have accessible units.
Does 2833 E Sawyer St B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2833 E Sawyer St B does not have units with dishwashers.
