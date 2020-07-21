All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 2534 Cedar Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2534 Cedar Ave.
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

2534 Cedar Ave.

2534 Cedar Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2534 Cedar Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806
South Wrigley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Updated Two bedroom Unit in Highly Desirable Wrigley Area! - This modern designed small two bedroom, one bath unit is located on a quiet tree-lined street in a great neighborhood. Being centrally located, you will enjoy nearby shopping, plenty of restaurants, and easy freeway access. Only 10 minutes from Shoreline village and the downtown Long Beach area. There is a large shared courtyard. Great area for barbecues and family gatherings. Privacy is afforded- as a stand-a-lone unit no neighbors below or above you! It has a brand new beautiful, modern open floor plan kitchen/ living room, and includes new dual paned windows, and ceiling fans in each room. The kitchen is equipped with a stainless steel stove and refrigerator. Stunning newly finished oak wood floors throughout. Parking consists of a two-car garage. There is a coin-operated washer and dryer on site for your convenience. Schools: Lafayette Elementary School, Washington Middle School, and Cabrillo High School. This is a must see!

A small dog may be considered.

(RLNE5057318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2534 Cedar Ave. have any available units?
2534 Cedar Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2534 Cedar Ave. have?
Some of 2534 Cedar Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2534 Cedar Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2534 Cedar Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2534 Cedar Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2534 Cedar Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2534 Cedar Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2534 Cedar Ave. offers parking.
Does 2534 Cedar Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2534 Cedar Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2534 Cedar Ave. have a pool?
No, 2534 Cedar Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2534 Cedar Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2534 Cedar Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2534 Cedar Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2534 Cedar Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLong Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine