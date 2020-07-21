2534 Cedar Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly Updated Two bedroom Unit in Highly Desirable Wrigley Area! - This modern designed small two bedroom, one bath unit is located on a quiet tree-lined street in a great neighborhood. Being centrally located, you will enjoy nearby shopping, plenty of restaurants, and easy freeway access. Only 10 minutes from Shoreline village and the downtown Long Beach area. There is a large shared courtyard. Great area for barbecues and family gatherings. Privacy is afforded- as a stand-a-lone unit no neighbors below or above you! It has a brand new beautiful, modern open floor plan kitchen/ living room, and includes new dual paned windows, and ceiling fans in each room. The kitchen is equipped with a stainless steel stove and refrigerator. Stunning newly finished oak wood floors throughout. Parking consists of a two-car garage. There is a coin-operated washer and dryer on site for your convenience. Schools: Lafayette Elementary School, Washington Middle School, and Cabrillo High School. This is a must see!



A small dog may be considered.



