All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 240 Pomona Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
240 Pomona Ave
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:35 AM

240 Pomona Ave

240 Pomona Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

240 Pomona Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The home has/is:

-3 bed / 2.5 bath
-2 car garage with extra 2 car spaces on driveway (total of 4 parking spots)
-washer & dryer included
-RE-MODELED kitchen with stainless steel appliances
-Jacuzzi style bath tub
-central heat & air
-rooftop observation deck
-private side yard
-multiple fireplace(s)
-walking distance to BEACH, BAY, RETAIL, RESTAURANTS & more.
-includes gardener
-$35 application fee per adult
-small pet considered with additional fee

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at CMC Realty & Property Management, 6552 Bolsa Ave. Suite O, Huntington Beach CA 92647. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01518510

If interested in scheduling a viewing, please click on the "green" button below:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Pomona Ave have any available units?
240 Pomona Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 Pomona Ave have?
Some of 240 Pomona Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Pomona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
240 Pomona Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Pomona Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 Pomona Ave is pet friendly.
Does 240 Pomona Ave offer parking?
Yes, 240 Pomona Ave offers parking.
Does 240 Pomona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 Pomona Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Pomona Ave have a pool?
No, 240 Pomona Ave does not have a pool.
Does 240 Pomona Ave have accessible units?
No, 240 Pomona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Pomona Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Pomona Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine