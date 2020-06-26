240 Pomona Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

The home has/is:



-3 bed / 2.5 bath

-2 car garage with extra 2 car spaces on driveway (total of 4 parking spots)

-washer & dryer included

-RE-MODELED kitchen with stainless steel appliances

-Jacuzzi style bath tub

-central heat & air

-rooftop observation deck

-private side yard

-multiple fireplace(s)

-walking distance to BEACH, BAY, RETAIL, RESTAURANTS & more.

-includes gardener

-$35 application fee per adult

-small pet considered with additional fee



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at CMC Realty & Property Management, 6552 Bolsa Ave. Suite O, Huntington Beach CA 92647. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01518510



If interested in scheduling a viewing, please click on the "green" button below: