in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Don't miss this one! A spacious home in a great neighborhood! Close to CSULB! 5 bedrooms make it great for students! Near Bristol Farms, Trader Joes, CVS, Target, a ton of other restaurants, shops and the 405 freeway. Home has gleaming hardwood floors throughout, an open kitchen and dining, and a nice back yard great for entertaining with a fig and orange tree!