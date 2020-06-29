All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

2285 Faust Ave.

2285 Faust Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2285 Faust Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Los Altos

Amenities

2285 Faust Ave. Available 03/02/20 Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Prime Los Altos Neighborhood! - Welcome home to beautiful Los Altos, a lovely Long Beach neighborhood with tree lined streets and just blocks from great parks, schools and shopping. This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath is located on a large corner lot and has been expanded from its original floor plan to include nearly 1500 square feet of living space. Features include a spacious kitchen, a large family room, hardwood floors, a fireplace, an attached 2 car garage and more!

For more information on this or any other available property, please contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

Ernst and Haas Management Co.
DRE License #01251870

*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE5522628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2285 Faust Ave. have any available units?
2285 Faust Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2285 Faust Ave. have?
Some of 2285 Faust Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2285 Faust Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2285 Faust Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2285 Faust Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2285 Faust Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2285 Faust Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2285 Faust Ave. offers parking.
Does 2285 Faust Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2285 Faust Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2285 Faust Ave. have a pool?
No, 2285 Faust Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2285 Faust Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2285 Faust Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2285 Faust Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2285 Faust Ave. has units with dishwashers.
