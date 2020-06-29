Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2285 Faust Ave. Available 03/02/20 Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Prime Los Altos Neighborhood! - Welcome home to beautiful Los Altos, a lovely Long Beach neighborhood with tree lined streets and just blocks from great parks, schools and shopping. This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath is located on a large corner lot and has been expanded from its original floor plan to include nearly 1500 square feet of living space. Features include a spacious kitchen, a large family room, hardwood floors, a fireplace, an attached 2 car garage and more!



For more information on this or any other available property, please contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



Ernst and Haas Management Co.

DRE License #01251870



*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED



