225 Atlantic Avenue

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! 1 Bedroo, 1 bath apartment is newly painted with cozy kitchen. . Clean, efficient living area with built-in cabinetry, wood laminate flooring, and lots of vintage charm. Dual pane vinyl windows. Full bath with tub and shower. Gas stove, under counter refrigerator. Centrally located in downtown Long Beach's renowned East Village Arts District with a number of cafes, restaurants, bars, salons, and stores are located nearby. Water and Hot Water included. A five minute stroll takes you to Ocean Blvd and Shoreline Drive along the shore where there re several parks, the Aquarium of the Pacific, and the Long Beach Performing Arts Center to enjoy. Coin operated Laundry service conveniently located on site. No smoking. No pets. Street parking only. Long Beach offers a number of parking lots and structures to choose from. Shown daily.