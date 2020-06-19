All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

2212 East 15th Street

2212 East 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2212 East 15th Street, Long Beach, CA 90804
Central Long Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Experience a new way to live in Long Beach! Walk, scoot or bike around town. Due to its proximity to banks and stores, you can run most errands entirely by foot or bicycle. Easy fast access to 710 Freeway and Pacific Coast Highway. Public transportation is readily available, as well as bike and scooter rentals. Convenience stores and restaurants nearby are 7/11, Corky's Market and several restaurants with the diversity that only Long Beach can offer! Located in one of the best upcoming areas of Downtown Long Beach, Stanton Apartments brings you the best amenities of modern life. Our units are fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, and make this a wonderful place to call home.

For an appointment or an application, please contact Lily Green at 657-390-6347

KEY FEATURES
*Year Built: 1960
*Bedrooms: 2
*Bathrooms: 1
*Parking: Carport for 1 (based on availability upon move in)
*Lease Duration: 11 months
*Deposit: $500
*Pets Policy: Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and $30 pet rent
*Laundry: Common Area
*Property Type: Apartment

GREEN FEATURES
*Energy-efficient Appliances
*Near Transportation
*Online communications with management
*Online payment portal and maintenance requests

FEATURES
*Full Sized Appliances
*Range / Oven
*Refrigerator
*Dishwasher
*Microwave
*Garbage Disposal
*Hardwood Like Flooring
*Quartz Counter Top
*Mirrored Closet Doors (in select units)
*Ample White Cabinetry in kitchen
*Large Closets
*Ceiling fans

Rental rate: $1,845 Deposit $500 Application fee $30 per adult
Move in Special: $500 Off First Month's Rent

Leasing Agent: Lily Green | 657-390-6347

Located at 2212 E 15th St., Long Beach, CA 90804

Professionally Managed by PAN AMERICAN PROPERTIES INC.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=12870776

(RLNE5427172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 East 15th Street have any available units?
2212 East 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2212 East 15th Street have?
Some of 2212 East 15th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 East 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2212 East 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 East 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2212 East 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2212 East 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2212 East 15th Street offers parking.
Does 2212 East 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 East 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 East 15th Street have a pool?
No, 2212 East 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2212 East 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 2212 East 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 East 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2212 East 15th Street has units with dishwashers.

