2212 East 15th Street

Experience a new way to live in Long Beach! Walk, scoot or bike around town. Due to its proximity to banks and stores, you can run most errands entirely by foot or bicycle. Easy fast access to 710 Freeway and Pacific Coast Highway. Public transportation is readily available, as well as bike and scooter rentals. Convenience stores and restaurants nearby are 7/11, Corky's Market and several restaurants with the diversity that only Long Beach can offer! Located in one of the best upcoming areas of Downtown Long Beach, Stanton Apartments brings you the best amenities of modern life. Our units are fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, and make this a wonderful place to call home.



For an appointment or an application, please contact Lily Green at 657-390-6347



KEY FEATURES

*Year Built: 1960

*Bedrooms: 2

*Bathrooms: 1

*Parking: Carport for 1 (based on availability upon move in)

*Lease Duration: 11 months

*Deposit: $500

*Pets Policy: Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and $30 pet rent

*Laundry: Common Area

*Property Type: Apartment



GREEN FEATURES

*Energy-efficient Appliances

*Near Transportation

*Online communications with management

*Online payment portal and maintenance requests



FEATURES

*Full Sized Appliances

*Range / Oven

*Refrigerator

*Dishwasher

*Microwave

*Garbage Disposal

*Hardwood Like Flooring

*Quartz Counter Top

*Mirrored Closet Doors (in select units)

*Ample White Cabinetry in kitchen

*Large Closets

*Ceiling fans



Rental rate: $1,845 Deposit $500 Application fee $30 per adult

Move in Special: $500 Off First Month's Rent



Leasing Agent: Lily Green | 657-390-6347



Located at 2212 E 15th St., Long Beach, CA 90804



Professionally Managed by PAN AMERICAN PROPERTIES INC.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=12870776



(RLNE5427172)