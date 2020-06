Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

This home is perfect for a large family. There is a large master bedroom with walk in closet and it's own bathroom. The nice size living room and large family room make it perfect for entertaining. It has fresh paint, newly refinished hardwood flooring and new laminate floor in the master bedroom! Don't miss this opportunity to live in such a great school district and location. Tenant is responsible for gardner/ lawn maintenance and all other utilities.