Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

2203 Lakewood Blvd

2203 Lakewood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2203 Lakewood Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90815
Stearns Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Must See! Secluded One of a Kind Apartment - Property Id: 193877

Unique mid-century upper 2 bed 1 bath approximately 900 square feet. This private apartment is not your average run of the mill abode as there are no other residential units on the block! The charming unit features plenty of natural light, washer and dryer in unit, a designated private-use rooftop deck area. 1 small, well behaved dog or cat will be considered. No private parking, however, parking is available in parking lot. Unit is 405 freeway close, located at Lakewood Blvd & Stearns St.
Monthly Rent: $1,850, Security Deposit: $1,850; Pet Fee: $50 month (1 dog or cat and 25lb weight limit). NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN UNIT. Tenant pays: gas and electric. Must pass application process: Good credit score, have no evictions or prior issues, no Section 8. Minimum monthly income of $4,500, no cosigners. 1 year lease required. Renters Insurance Policy required, pets must be included on the Policy. Call 562-537-2301 for questions and showings. Google/YouTube Search: "Video 2203 Lakewood Blvd".
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193877
Property Id 193877

(RLNE5480833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 Lakewood Blvd have any available units?
2203 Lakewood Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2203 Lakewood Blvd have?
Some of 2203 Lakewood Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 Lakewood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2203 Lakewood Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 Lakewood Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2203 Lakewood Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2203 Lakewood Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2203 Lakewood Blvd offers parking.
Does 2203 Lakewood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2203 Lakewood Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 Lakewood Blvd have a pool?
No, 2203 Lakewood Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2203 Lakewood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2203 Lakewood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 Lakewood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2203 Lakewood Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

