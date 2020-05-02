Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Must See! Secluded One of a Kind Apartment - Property Id: 193877



Unique mid-century upper 2 bed 1 bath approximately 900 square feet. This private apartment is not your average run of the mill abode as there are no other residential units on the block! The charming unit features plenty of natural light, washer and dryer in unit, a designated private-use rooftop deck area. 1 small, well behaved dog or cat will be considered. No private parking, however, parking is available in parking lot. Unit is 405 freeway close, located at Lakewood Blvd & Stearns St.

Monthly Rent: $1,850, Security Deposit: $1,850; Pet Fee: $50 month (1 dog or cat and 25lb weight limit). NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN UNIT. Tenant pays: gas and electric. Must pass application process: Good credit score, have no evictions or prior issues, no Section 8. Minimum monthly income of $4,500, no cosigners. 1 year lease required. Renters Insurance Policy required, pets must be included on the Policy. Call 562-537-2301 for questions and showings. Google/YouTube Search: "Video 2203 Lakewood Blvd".

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193877

