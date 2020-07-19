All apartments in Long Beach
2191 San Anseline
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2191 San Anseline

2191 San Anseline Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2191 San Anseline Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Los Altos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Los Altos Home Available Now! - This three bedroom two bathroom house includes fresh paint, hardwood floors and new carpet. washer/dryer hook-ups, stove, den, garage and much more!

Located in the Los Altos neighborhood, sits behind the Los Altos shopping center and is close to many stores, restaurants, 405 freeway, CSULB, and VA hospital.

Home schools are Gant Elementary, Stanford Middle School and Wilson High School.

Cat and small dog friendly with additional pet deposit (some breeds are excluded.)

Owner pays for landscape, tenant is responsible for all utilities. One year lease required.

$2695 monthly
$2700 security deposit

Applicants may apply directly online at longbeachhomes4rent.com. There is a $30 non-refundable fee for all adult applicants. To qualify applicants must have a 650 or better FICO score, verifiable income and good rental history.
To view this property, please call or text 562-206-3426.

(RLNE4636049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2191 San Anseline have any available units?
2191 San Anseline doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2191 San Anseline have?
Some of 2191 San Anseline's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2191 San Anseline currently offering any rent specials?
2191 San Anseline is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2191 San Anseline pet-friendly?
Yes, 2191 San Anseline is pet friendly.
Does 2191 San Anseline offer parking?
Yes, 2191 San Anseline offers parking.
Does 2191 San Anseline have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2191 San Anseline does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2191 San Anseline have a pool?
No, 2191 San Anseline does not have a pool.
Does 2191 San Anseline have accessible units?
No, 2191 San Anseline does not have accessible units.
Does 2191 San Anseline have units with dishwashers?
No, 2191 San Anseline does not have units with dishwashers.
