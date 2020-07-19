2191 San Anseline

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Los Altos Home Available Now! - This three bedroom two bathroom house includes fresh paint, hardwood floors and new carpet. washer/dryer hook-ups, stove, den, garage and much more!



Located in the Los Altos neighborhood, sits behind the Los Altos shopping center and is close to many stores, restaurants, 405 freeway, CSULB, and VA hospital.



Home schools are Gant Elementary, Stanford Middle School and Wilson High School.



Cat and small dog friendly with additional pet deposit (some breeds are excluded.)



Owner pays for landscape, tenant is responsible for all utilities. One year lease required.



$2695 monthly

$2700 security deposit



Applicants may apply directly online at longbeachhomes4rent.com. There is a $30 non-refundable fee for all adult applicants. To qualify applicants must have a 650 or better FICO score, verifiable income and good rental history.

To view this property, please call or text 562-206-3426.



