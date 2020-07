Amenities

parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming back, cozy unit located in in a nice and accessible area. This cute home has 1 nice-sized bedroom, Den that can be used as extra room for storage, Kitchen w/ tile countertops and stove, and refrigerator (as-is). You can also relax in it's large, grassy front yard with alley. One parking space is also included. Centrally located. Close to schools, dining, shopping and local freeways. Won't last long on the market. Contact us today!