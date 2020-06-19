1920 Conquista Avenue

Amenities

Cozy Home with Large Backyard - Drive up to this lovely 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home which features a one car garage with washer & dryer, large backyard with covered patio, and garden with existing vegetation. This 832 square foot house sits on a 6,189 square foot lot and is located in a quiet neighborhood. Enjoy cooking in your upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, and a wine cooler. The bathroom has a double sink and an upgraded tile shower/tub. Both bedrooms are a good size and have great closet space.



Pet Policy: Pet Application required at https://www.petscreening.com/register;

No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds;

Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum



Smoking: Non-smoking



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: House

Year Built: 1952

Utilities Included: Gardener

Appliances Included: Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, and Wine Cooler

Garage / Parking: One Car Garage and Driveway

Flooring: Hardwood and Tile

Yard: Front and back

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying

Complete the Online Application

Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)

Pay the Application Fee

Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable

Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application

Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



