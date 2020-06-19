1920 Conquista Avenue

Amenities
Cozy Home with Large Backyard - Drive up to this lovely 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home which features a one car garage with washer & dryer, large backyard with covered patio, and garden with existing vegetation. This 832 square foot house sits on a 6,189 square foot lot and is located in a quiet neighborhood. Enjoy cooking in your upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, and a wine cooler. The bathroom has a double sink and an upgraded tile shower/tub. Both bedrooms are a good size and have great closet space.
Pet Policy: Pet Application required at https://www.petscreening.com/register;
No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds;
Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking
Property Type: House
Year Built: 1952
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, and Wine Cooler
Garage / Parking: One Car Garage and Driveway
Flooring: Hardwood and Tile
Yard: Front and back
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate
Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
Complete the Online Application
Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
Pay the Application Fee
Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
