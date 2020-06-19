All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

1920 Conquista Avenue

1920 Conquista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1920 Conquista Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Los Altos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
fire pit
parking
garage
Cozy Home with Large Backyard - Drive up to this lovely 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home which features a one car garage with washer & dryer, large backyard with covered patio, and garden with existing vegetation. This 832 square foot house sits on a 6,189 square foot lot and is located in a quiet neighborhood. Enjoy cooking in your upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, and a wine cooler. The bathroom has a double sink and an upgraded tile shower/tub. Both bedrooms are a good size and have great closet space.

Pet Policy: Pet Application required at https://www.petscreening.com/register;
No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds;
Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum

Smoking: Non-smoking

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: House
Year Built: 1952
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, and Wine Cooler
Garage / Parking: One Car Garage and Driveway
Flooring: Hardwood and Tile
Yard: Front and back
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
Complete the Online Application
Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
Pay the Application Fee
Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5622143)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Conquista Avenue have any available units?
1920 Conquista Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 Conquista Avenue have?
Some of 1920 Conquista Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Conquista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Conquista Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Conquista Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 Conquista Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1920 Conquista Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1920 Conquista Avenue offers parking.
Does 1920 Conquista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 Conquista Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Conquista Avenue have a pool?
No, 1920 Conquista Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Conquista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1920 Conquista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Conquista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 Conquista Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
