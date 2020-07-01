All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated January 31 2020

1910 West Lincoln Street Unit A

1910 West Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

1910 West Lincoln Street, Long Beach, CA 90810
Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Charming, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom duplex/triplex in the casual neighborhood of Arlington in Long Beach.

The property is furnished but can be rented as unfurnished. The interior features hardwood and tile floors, large windows with blinds. The lovely kitchen is complete with glossy granite countertops with backsplash, fine dark-toned wood cabinets and drawers with ample storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. The bathroom, meanwhile, is furnished with a vanity cabinet and a shower stall partitioned by a shower curtain. For climate control, window air conditioning, gas heating, and ceiling fans are installed.

The exterior features a patio for outdoor dining and a driveway for parking. Pets are welcome with a pet rent of $25/pet. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, and internet.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Tanaka Park, Silverado Park, Dominguez Park, and Wrigley Greenbelt.

Bus lines:
191 SANTA FE / DEL AMO - 0.1 mile
192 SANTA FE / SOUTH ST. - 0.2 mile
1 EASY AVE.- 0.2 mile

Rail Lines:
Metro Blue Line (801) - 1.3 mile

(RLNE5414631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

