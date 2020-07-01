1910 West Lincoln Street Unit A

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Charming, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom duplex/triplex in the casual neighborhood of Arlington in Long Beach.



The property is furnished but can be rented as unfurnished. The interior features hardwood and tile floors, large windows with blinds. The lovely kitchen is complete with glossy granite countertops with backsplash, fine dark-toned wood cabinets and drawers with ample storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. The bathroom, meanwhile, is furnished with a vanity cabinet and a shower stall partitioned by a shower curtain. For climate control, window air conditioning, gas heating, and ceiling fans are installed.



The exterior features a patio for outdoor dining and a driveway for parking. Pets are welcome with a pet rent of $25/pet. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, and internet.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Tanaka Park, Silverado Park, Dominguez Park, and Wrigley Greenbelt.



Bus lines:

191 SANTA FE / DEL AMO - 0.1 mile

192 SANTA FE / SOUTH ST. - 0.2 mile

1 EASY AVE.- 0.2 mile



Rail Lines:

Metro Blue Line (801) - 1.3 mile



(RLNE5414631)