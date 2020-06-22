1901 E Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking guest parking hot tub

Gorgeous ocean, coastline & park views from this most prestigious Mediterranean corner villa on Ocean Blvd. This magnificent one level 2 bedrooms plus a den Villa is designed w/an open floor plan w/many architectural features including cove ceilings, archways, columns, a formal dining room, exemplary chef's kitchen, a large living room w/fireplace & a large balcony. The grand master bedroom suite comes w/sitting area, walk-in closet, master bath w/dual sinks, shower w/glass wall & oversize bathtub and a balcony off the bedroom. The den/office does have a closet and window so a potential 3rd bedroom is a possible option. Additionally this incredible villa features custom flooring, Milgard dual paned windows, 2 side by side underground parking spaces, additional storage and is located in the exclusive Mediterranean style Park Regency which is secured, offers a clubhouse, a spa and guest parking.