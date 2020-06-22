All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1901 E Ocean Boulevard

1901 E Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1901 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
guest parking
hot tub
Gorgeous ocean, coastline & park views from this most prestigious Mediterranean corner villa on Ocean Blvd. This magnificent one level 2 bedrooms plus a den Villa is designed w/an open floor plan w/many architectural features including cove ceilings, archways, columns, a formal dining room, exemplary chef's kitchen, a large living room w/fireplace & a large balcony. The grand master bedroom suite comes w/sitting area, walk-in closet, master bath w/dual sinks, shower w/glass wall & oversize bathtub and a balcony off the bedroom. The den/office does have a closet and window so a potential 3rd bedroom is a possible option. Additionally this incredible villa features custom flooring, Milgard dual paned windows, 2 side by side underground parking spaces, additional storage and is located in the exclusive Mediterranean style Park Regency which is secured, offers a clubhouse, a spa and guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 E Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
1901 E Ocean Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 E Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 1901 E Ocean Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 E Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1901 E Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 E Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1901 E Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1901 E Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1901 E Ocean Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1901 E Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 E Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 E Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1901 E Ocean Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1901 E Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1901 E Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 E Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 E Ocean Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
