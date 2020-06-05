1808 E Appleton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage yoga

This wonderfully spacious condo with private garage is located in a prime Long Beach location, mere blocks from the beach and just a few minutes from Belmont Shore, Cal State Long Beach and Shoreline Village. Outside you door is Bixby Park, Yoga on the bluffs and loads of coffee shops and cute eateries. The unit is located in the "Sea Park" Condominiums, a small, well maintained community that has recently updated landscaping and on-site laundry. The interior of the condo boasts beautiful hardwood floors, newer dual pane windows, an air conditioned bedroom, loads of closet space. The kitchen and bath give the obvious nod to it's mid-century roots and have lots of character. Tenant only pays electricity & gas and the unit includes includes an oversized 1 Car Private Garage with plenty of room for storage. Landlord pays water, trash and sewage.



To expedite your application please bring a copy of your state issued ID, 2 months bank statements, 1 month paycheck stubs and $35 for the application fee. Rent is $1550, Deposit is $1550 for a total move-in of $3100.