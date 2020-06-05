All apartments in Long Beach
1808 E Appleton Street

1808 East Appleton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1808 East Appleton Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
yoga
This wonderfully spacious condo with private garage is located in a prime Long Beach location, mere blocks from the beach and just a few minutes from Belmont Shore, Cal State Long Beach and Shoreline Village. Outside you door is Bixby Park, Yoga on the bluffs and loads of coffee shops and cute eateries. The unit is located in the "Sea Park" Condominiums, a small, well maintained community that has recently updated landscaping and on-site laundry. The interior of the condo boasts beautiful hardwood floors, newer dual pane windows, an air conditioned bedroom, loads of closet space. The kitchen and bath give the obvious nod to it's mid-century roots and have lots of character. Tenant only pays electricity & gas and the unit includes includes an oversized 1 Car Private Garage with plenty of room for storage. Landlord pays water, trash and sewage.

To expedite your application please bring a copy of your state issued ID, 2 months bank statements, 1 month paycheck stubs and $35 for the application fee. Rent is $1550, Deposit is $1550 for a total move-in of $3100.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 E Appleton Street have any available units?
1808 E Appleton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 E Appleton Street have?
Some of 1808 E Appleton Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 E Appleton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1808 E Appleton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 E Appleton Street pet-friendly?
No, 1808 E Appleton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1808 E Appleton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1808 E Appleton Street offers parking.
Does 1808 E Appleton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 E Appleton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 E Appleton Street have a pool?
No, 1808 E Appleton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1808 E Appleton Street have accessible units?
No, 1808 E Appleton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 E Appleton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 E Appleton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

