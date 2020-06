Amenities

This is a remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home just south of PCH. There are a total of 4 homes on a lot. This is the second house that sits on the lot. New floors, new dual pane windows ,new sliding glass doors,new paint, granite kitchen countertops, recessed lights, all new bathroom and fixtures, curtains, mini blinds, laundry room. NO PETS. Move in is first month and security deposit. Credit check on all adults. Close to transportation and a few miles from the beach.