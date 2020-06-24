1750 Grand Avenue, #5

Amenities

Elegant Multi-Level 2 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Town Home - This immaculate multi-level town home features vaulted ceilings, a formal living room, and a light and airy family area that opens up to a lovely kitchen. It offers stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator, and a large granite island perfect for gathering around while cooking and entertaining your guests. On the second level you'll find the washer dryer, also included, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a private patio that invites comfort and relaxation. In addition to all of these desired features, it offers a two car garage with storage, courtyard seating and ample amenities all nestled within this beautifully conceptualized community. This home is minutes from Belmont Shores, Long Beach State University, schools, multiple shops, restaurants, and a short distance to the freeways.



No Cats Allowed



