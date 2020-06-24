All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1750 Grand Avenue, #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1750 Grand Avenue, #5
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

1750 Grand Avenue, #5

1750 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1750 Grand Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Elegant Multi-Level 2 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Town Home - This immaculate multi-level town home features vaulted ceilings, a formal living room, and a light and airy family area that opens up to a lovely kitchen. It offers stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator, and a large granite island perfect for gathering around while cooking and entertaining your guests. On the second level you'll find the washer dryer, also included, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a private patio that invites comfort and relaxation. In addition to all of these desired features, it offers a two car garage with storage, courtyard seating and ample amenities all nestled within this beautifully conceptualized community. This home is minutes from Belmont Shores, Long Beach State University, schools, multiple shops, restaurants, and a short distance to the freeways.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4785836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 Grand Avenue, #5 have any available units?
1750 Grand Avenue, #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 Grand Avenue, #5 have?
Some of 1750 Grand Avenue, #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 Grand Avenue, #5 currently offering any rent specials?
1750 Grand Avenue, #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 Grand Avenue, #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1750 Grand Avenue, #5 is pet friendly.
Does 1750 Grand Avenue, #5 offer parking?
Yes, 1750 Grand Avenue, #5 offers parking.
Does 1750 Grand Avenue, #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1750 Grand Avenue, #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 Grand Avenue, #5 have a pool?
No, 1750 Grand Avenue, #5 does not have a pool.
Does 1750 Grand Avenue, #5 have accessible units?
No, 1750 Grand Avenue, #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 Grand Avenue, #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 Grand Avenue, #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine