1744 Grand Avenue #3

Amenities
Townhome Living At Its Finest! - This unit is still tenant occupied. Please contact the office to schedule an appointment. Situated in a central location in the heart of Long Beach, youll find this charming townhome. The spacious open floor plan makes this multi-level property feel quite large. The kitchen is the ideal spot to prepare meals and entertain, featuring a welcoming island to gather around. The stainless steel appliances and bright white cabinets add to the character of this space. The rich wood floors, neutral color palate, plantation shutters and crown molding create a custom designer feel within the home. This property showcases two master bedrooms, each with an en suite. The light and airy home features central heat and AC, a private balcony, a two car attached garage and 1284 SF of interior living space. The Spanish concept community affords courtyard seating and ample amenities. Pets up to 25lbs accepted. Two pet maximum. Alarm service is paid by tenants if system is wanted.
Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum. Under 25lbs
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Townhome
Year Built: 2006
Utilities Included: Gardener and HOA Dues
Appliances Included: Stove,Washer/Dryer, Microwave, and Refrigerator
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Hardwood Floors
Yard: None
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year Lease
Lease to Purchase Option: No
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
(RLNE5799662)