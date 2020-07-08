1744 Grand Avenue #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Townhome Living At Its Finest! - This unit is still tenant occupied. Please contact the office to schedule an appointment. Situated in a central location in the heart of Long Beach, youll find this charming townhome. The spacious open floor plan makes this multi-level property feel quite large. The kitchen is the ideal spot to prepare meals and entertain, featuring a welcoming island to gather around. The stainless steel appliances and bright white cabinets add to the character of this space. The rich wood floors, neutral color palate, plantation shutters and crown molding create a custom designer feel within the home. This property showcases two master bedrooms, each with an en suite. The light and airy home features central heat and AC, a private balcony, a two car attached garage and 1284 SF of interior living space. The Spanish concept community affords courtyard seating and ample amenities. Pets up to 25lbs accepted. Two pet maximum. Alarm service is paid by tenants if system is wanted.



Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register

Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum. Under 25lbs

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Townhome

Year Built: 2006

Utilities Included: Gardener and HOA Dues

Appliances Included: Stove,Washer/Dryer, Microwave, and Refrigerator

Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage

Flooring: Hardwood Floors

Yard: None

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

Click Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee

Complete Pet Application (if applicable)

Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year Lease

Lease to Purchase Option: No



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



(RLNE5799662)