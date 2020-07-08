All apartments in Long Beach
1744 Grand Avenue #3

Location

1744 Grand Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Townhome Living At Its Finest! - This unit is still tenant occupied. Please contact the office to schedule an appointment. Situated in a central location in the heart of Long Beach, youll find this charming townhome. The spacious open floor plan makes this multi-level property feel quite large. The kitchen is the ideal spot to prepare meals and entertain, featuring a welcoming island to gather around. The stainless steel appliances and bright white cabinets add to the character of this space. The rich wood floors, neutral color palate, plantation shutters and crown molding create a custom designer feel within the home. This property showcases two master bedrooms, each with an en suite. The light and airy home features central heat and AC, a private balcony, a two car attached garage and 1284 SF of interior living space. The Spanish concept community affords courtyard seating and ample amenities. Pets up to 25lbs accepted. Two pet maximum. Alarm service is paid by tenants if system is wanted.

Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum. Under 25lbs
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Townhome
Year Built: 2006
Utilities Included: Gardener and HOA Dues
Appliances Included: Stove,Washer/Dryer, Microwave, and Refrigerator
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Hardwood Floors
Yard: None
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year Lease
Lease to Purchase Option: No

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5799662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1744 Grand Avenue #3 have any available units?
1744 Grand Avenue #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1744 Grand Avenue #3 have?
Some of 1744 Grand Avenue #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1744 Grand Avenue #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1744 Grand Avenue #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1744 Grand Avenue #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1744 Grand Avenue #3 is pet friendly.
Does 1744 Grand Avenue #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1744 Grand Avenue #3 offers parking.
Does 1744 Grand Avenue #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1744 Grand Avenue #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1744 Grand Avenue #3 have a pool?
No, 1744 Grand Avenue #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1744 Grand Avenue #3 have accessible units?
No, 1744 Grand Avenue #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1744 Grand Avenue #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1744 Grand Avenue #3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
