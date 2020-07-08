All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:19 AM

1711 Redondo Ave

1711 Redondo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1711 Redondo Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Lee School

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly renovated and naturally well-lit 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Zaferia is available for rent June 1st. Call Blanca at 562.204.9215.

We ARE scheduling showings of an identical unit at this time. The property has been cleaned and disinfected for your safety. We also ask that persons entering the property wear a face mask to the viewing appointment.

Features are as follows:
- new paint
- bamboo wood floors in bedrooms
- tile floor in bathroom, living room, kitchen
- stone countertops
- stainless steel appliances
- dishwasher in unit
- washer/dryer in unit
- in wall AC unit
- ceiling fans in all rooms
- heater
- spacious private yard
- additional storage unit attached to garage
- one space in 2 car garage, 3 more cars can park safely in driveway

Terms of the initial 1 year lease are as follows:
- rent is $1995/month
- deposit is $1995
- water and refuse is included
- monthly professional landscaping is included
- gas, electric, cable is paid by renter
- $55 application fee
- credit check required
- pets ok with small deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 Redondo Ave have any available units?
1711 Redondo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1711 Redondo Ave have?
Some of 1711 Redondo Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 Redondo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1711 Redondo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 Redondo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1711 Redondo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1711 Redondo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1711 Redondo Ave offers parking.
Does 1711 Redondo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1711 Redondo Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 Redondo Ave have a pool?
No, 1711 Redondo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1711 Redondo Ave have accessible units?
No, 1711 Redondo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 Redondo Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1711 Redondo Ave has units with dishwashers.

