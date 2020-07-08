1711 Redondo Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Newly renovated and naturally well-lit 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Zaferia is available for rent June 1st. Call Blanca at 562.204.9215.



We ARE scheduling showings of an identical unit at this time. The property has been cleaned and disinfected for your safety. We also ask that persons entering the property wear a face mask to the viewing appointment.



Features are as follows:

- new paint

- bamboo wood floors in bedrooms

- tile floor in bathroom, living room, kitchen

- stone countertops

- stainless steel appliances

- dishwasher in unit

- washer/dryer in unit

- in wall AC unit

- ceiling fans in all rooms

- heater

- spacious private yard

- additional storage unit attached to garage

- one space in 2 car garage, 3 more cars can park safely in driveway



Terms of the initial 1 year lease are as follows:

- rent is $1995/month

- deposit is $1995

- water and refuse is included

- monthly professional landscaping is included

- gas, electric, cable is paid by renter

- $55 application fee

- credit check required

- pets ok with small deposit