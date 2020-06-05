All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
1687 E 68th Street
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM

1687 E 68th Street

1687 East 68th Street · No Longer Available
Long Beach
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

1687 East 68th Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Artesia Freeway Corridor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
Private and Quiet, Gated community with only 20 units in North Long Beach. Interior, End unit facing the Courtyard with trees and the Spa. Attached 2-car Garage allows you Direct Access into your home. Cozy Fireplace in Living Room, Wood Flooring downstairs, French Doors opens up to the downstairs private patio facing the courtyard. All Bedrooms upstairs; Master Bedroom with Cathedral Ceiling, Light and Bright with upstairs patio. Inside Laundry in Hall Closet with Full Washer/Dryer Hookups. Very conveniently located close to Freeway access, public transportation, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1687 E 68th Street have any available units?
1687 E 68th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1687 E 68th Street have?
Some of 1687 E 68th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1687 E 68th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1687 E 68th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1687 E 68th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1687 E 68th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1687 E 68th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1687 E 68th Street offers parking.
Does 1687 E 68th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1687 E 68th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1687 E 68th Street have a pool?
No, 1687 E 68th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1687 E 68th Street have accessible units?
No, 1687 E 68th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1687 E 68th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1687 E 68th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
