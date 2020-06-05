1687 E 68th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking garage hot tub

Private and Quiet, Gated community with only 20 units in North Long Beach. Interior, End unit facing the Courtyard with trees and the Spa. Attached 2-car Garage allows you Direct Access into your home. Cozy Fireplace in Living Room, Wood Flooring downstairs, French Doors opens up to the downstairs private patio facing the courtyard. All Bedrooms upstairs; Master Bedroom with Cathedral Ceiling, Light and Bright with upstairs patio. Inside Laundry in Hall Closet with Full Washer/Dryer Hookups. Very conveniently located close to Freeway access, public transportation, shopping and entertainment.