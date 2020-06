1617 STANTON PL

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LARGE HOUSE FOR RENT - 4 BEDROOM / 2 BATH HOUSE AVAILABLE FOR RENT.



DETACHED GARAGE, WITH PARKING FOR 3 CARS. LARGE FENCED FRONT YARD, PERFECT FOR A FAMILY PET OR 2.



TILE & HARDWOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT HOME.



CEILING FANS AND BLINDS INCLUDED.



WALK IN CLOSETS



EAT IN KITCHEN AT BAR-TOP.



QUIET, FAMILY ORIENTED NEIGHBORHOOD.



Monthly rent is $2,400/mo, plus a $25/mo service fee. Total monthly charges are $2,425/mo



Pets OK with $250 separate pet deposit. (small & non aggressive breeds only, and a max of 2)

Security Deposit $2,600 depending on approved credit.

Application fee is $45/ per adult.



(RLNE4640778)