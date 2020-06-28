All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1616 E Ocean Blvd Unit 10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1616 E Ocean Blvd Unit 10
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

1616 E Ocean Blvd Unit 10

1616 East Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Bixby Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1616 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This captivating 958-square-foot CONDO situated in the Bixby Park neighborhood in Los Angeles is unfurnished and airy. The unit has 2 BEDROOMS and 1 BATHROOM.

The cozy interior features include laminated and carpet floors. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, stove, and microwave. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included along with forced-air heating and window unit air conditioning, for its climate control.

The exterior features a relaxing patio, a cool spot for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. Theres also a sundeck as a community feature.

One covered parking across the street, spot # 3 and off-street parking.

Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Tenant pays for electricity whereas the landlord will be responsible for the HOA fees, water, and trash.

Walk Score: 72

This location is Very Walkable most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Nearby Parks: Bluff Park, Bixby Park, Carroll Parks, and Victory Parks.

Nearby Schools:
Burbank Elementary School -0.74 mile, 5/10
Franklin Classical Middle School - 0.67 mile, 5/10
Polytechnic High School - 1.7 miles, 6/10
Chavez Elementary School - 0.71 mile, 7/10

Bus lines:
21 CHERRY - 0.0 mile
21B CHERRY - 0.0 mile
22 CHERRY - 0.0 mile
21A CHERRY - 0.0 mile

(RLNE5188997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 E Ocean Blvd Unit 10 have any available units?
1616 E Ocean Blvd Unit 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 E Ocean Blvd Unit 10 have?
Some of 1616 E Ocean Blvd Unit 10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 E Ocean Blvd Unit 10 currently offering any rent specials?
1616 E Ocean Blvd Unit 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 E Ocean Blvd Unit 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1616 E Ocean Blvd Unit 10 is pet friendly.
Does 1616 E Ocean Blvd Unit 10 offer parking?
Yes, 1616 E Ocean Blvd Unit 10 offers parking.
Does 1616 E Ocean Blvd Unit 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1616 E Ocean Blvd Unit 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 E Ocean Blvd Unit 10 have a pool?
No, 1616 E Ocean Blvd Unit 10 does not have a pool.
Does 1616 E Ocean Blvd Unit 10 have accessible units?
No, 1616 E Ocean Blvd Unit 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 E Ocean Blvd Unit 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1616 E Ocean Blvd Unit 10 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine