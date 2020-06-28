1616 E Ocean Blvd Unit 10

Amenities

This captivating 958-square-foot CONDO situated in the Bixby Park neighborhood in Los Angeles is unfurnished and airy. The unit has 2 BEDROOMS and 1 BATHROOM.



The cozy interior features include laminated and carpet floors. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, stove, and microwave. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included along with forced-air heating and window unit air conditioning, for its climate control.



The exterior features a relaxing patio, a cool spot for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. Theres also a sundeck as a community feature.



One covered parking across the street, spot # 3 and off-street parking.



Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Tenant pays for electricity whereas the landlord will be responsible for the HOA fees, water, and trash.



Walk Score: 72



This location is Very Walkable most errands can be accomplished on foot.



Nearby Parks: Bluff Park, Bixby Park, Carroll Parks, and Victory Parks.



Nearby Schools:

Burbank Elementary School -0.74 mile, 5/10

Franklin Classical Middle School - 0.67 mile, 5/10

Polytechnic High School - 1.7 miles, 6/10

Chavez Elementary School - 0.71 mile, 7/10



Bus lines:

21 CHERRY - 0.0 mile

21B CHERRY - 0.0 mile

22 CHERRY - 0.0 mile

21A CHERRY - 0.0 mile



