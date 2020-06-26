1612 East Appleton Street

Amenities

Lease this adorable upstairs unit in a Spanish Style 4-plex with high ceilings and original crown molding. The unit has been freshly painted with a contrasting color to highlight the units 1920's features. In addition to the bedroom there is a small room that is perfect for a home office or walk in closet. The kitchen offers a breakfast nook and plenty of cabinetry.



The backyard is shared by all four units. Located in the Alamitos beach area and located within walking distance to many shops, restaurants and businesses.



No private parking provided, street parking only. No pets.



Gas, electricity and trash are paid for by tenant. Water is included with the rent.



TO SEE RENTAL: CALL or TEXT Liza at (562) 472-5535 or email at leasing@spurrmanagement.com You can also visit our our website at www.SpurrManagement.com.



Rental criteria applies; No smoking on premises, credit score of 600+,income 3x's the rent, no eviction fillings. No pets allowed in this unit.



Broker Lic# 01281364



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 9/7/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

