Long Beach, CA
1612 East Appleton Street
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:41 PM

1612 East Appleton Street

1612 East Appleton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1612 East Appleton Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lease this adorable upstairs unit in a Spanish Style 4-plex with high ceilings and original crown molding. The unit has been freshly painted with a contrasting color to highlight the units 1920's features. In addition to the bedroom there is a small room that is perfect for a home office or walk in closet. The kitchen offers a breakfast nook and plenty of cabinetry.

The backyard is shared by all four units. Located in the Alamitos beach area and located within walking distance to many shops, restaurants and businesses.

No private parking provided, street parking only. No pets.

Gas, electricity and trash are paid for by tenant. Water is included with the rent.

TO SEE RENTAL: CALL or TEXT Liza at (562) 472-5535 or email at leasing@spurrmanagement.com You can also visit our our website at www.SpurrManagement.com.

Rental criteria applies; No smoking on premises, credit score of 600+,income 3x's the rent, no eviction fillings. No pets allowed in this unit.

Broker Lic# 01281364

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 9/7/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 East Appleton Street have any available units?
1612 East Appleton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1612 East Appleton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1612 East Appleton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 East Appleton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1612 East Appleton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1612 East Appleton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1612 East Appleton Street offers parking.
Does 1612 East Appleton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 East Appleton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 East Appleton Street have a pool?
No, 1612 East Appleton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1612 East Appleton Street have accessible units?
No, 1612 East Appleton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 East Appleton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1612 East Appleton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1612 East Appleton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1612 East Appleton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
