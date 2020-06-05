1567 N Stanton Place

Amenities

This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment has new paint, new vinyl flooring on first floor and new carpeting on stairs, hall and bedrooms. The kitchen has extensive counter space, new gas stove, and new 18 Cu. ft. refrigerator. There are wisher and dryer hook ups as well as a stack washer and dryer in place. The apartment has a large living room and dining room down stairs. Upstairs are 3 nice sized bedrooms. Back of the building is parking for your 2 cars. The 4 plex is quiet and friendly. One year lease. Tenants have been there for a long time. Sorry no dogs.