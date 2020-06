Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bike storage

1515 E Appleton #202 Available 03/07/20 2bedroom 2bath - Alamitos Beach - Cool upgraded 2bedroom 2bath condo in the very trendy Alamitos Beach community of Long Beach. Bonus: 2 off street parking spots!!! Washer dryer in home and additional storage space and separate bicycle room. Walking distance to downtown, 4 blocks to sand, Public Transportation, Farmers Market every Tuesday & Saturday 3pm-5pm, tons of local mom & pop shops/restaurants. Great pocket between Downtown & Belmont Shore. Asking $2195 Call or text (714) 747-9074 pet friendly w/additional Deposit & pet rent (breed & weight limits apply)



