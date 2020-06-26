All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
1509 Stanley Ave
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

1509 Stanley Ave

1509 Stanley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Stanley Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Lee School

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 05/25/20 Gated, Off- Street Parking, 1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo - Property Id: 133217

Spacious, roomy and comfortable one bedroom condo located within gated community. Includes stove and dishwasher, big walk-in closet, shower and bath, heating, recessed lighting, plenty of storage space cabinets and balcony. Secure entrance with access code and one parking port included with gated garage. Common areas include beautiful palm tree landscaped front exterior, nice courtyard with benches, palms and water fountain, grilling and fire pit area perfect for entertaining guests and BBQ cooking. Near LBSU and many local schools and shopping centers. 405 and 22 freeways are close by.
One year lease available for $1,450/month. Security Deposit $1,450 O.A.C. Washer and dryer available for monthly fee of $30.00. Credit check fee is $40.00.
No Pets Allowed. Must have at least one year working history with current employer, No evictions, No Collections,

Do Not Apply Online, Please call 888-682-2290 for showings. By appointment only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133217
Property Id 133217

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Stanley Ave have any available units?
1509 Stanley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Stanley Ave have?
Some of 1509 Stanley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Stanley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Stanley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Stanley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Stanley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1509 Stanley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Stanley Ave offers parking.
Does 1509 Stanley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1509 Stanley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Stanley Ave have a pool?
No, 1509 Stanley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Stanley Ave have accessible units?
No, 1509 Stanley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Stanley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Stanley Ave has units with dishwashers.
