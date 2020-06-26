1509 Stanley Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Available 05/25/20 Gated, Off- Street Parking, 1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo - Property Id: 133217



Spacious, roomy and comfortable one bedroom condo located within gated community. Includes stove and dishwasher, big walk-in closet, shower and bath, heating, recessed lighting, plenty of storage space cabinets and balcony. Secure entrance with access code and one parking port included with gated garage. Common areas include beautiful palm tree landscaped front exterior, nice courtyard with benches, palms and water fountain, grilling and fire pit area perfect for entertaining guests and BBQ cooking. Near LBSU and many local schools and shopping centers. 405 and 22 freeways are close by.

One year lease available for $1,450/month. Security Deposit $1,450 O.A.C. Washer and dryer available for monthly fee of $30.00. Credit check fee is $40.00.

No Pets Allowed. Must have at least one year working history with current employer, No evictions, No Collections,



Do Not Apply Online, Please call 888-682-2290 for showings. By appointment only.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133217

