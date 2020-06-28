All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

145 Prospect Avenue

145 Prospect Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

145 Prospect Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This very bright and very spacious upper unit 2bed 1bath apartment has laundry INSIDE. Hardwood floors throughout. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathroom. Dishwasher, lots of cabinet space in kitchen and cabinet storage throughout the apartment. 2 small balconies, one off the kitchen the other off of the master bedroom. Very bright bedrooms. Option for a 1 car garage attached to building. Blocks away from the beach and the ever so popular 2nd street. Monthly rent is $1995, security deposit $1000, and an option for a garage for an additional $100. One small cat OK with $300 pet deposit. Qualifications: minimum credit score of 600, income must be 2x the rent and must have 2.x monthly rent in savings. If interested or have any questions please call, text or email Robert. I will be showing the unit this Wednesday from 5-6pm
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Prospect Avenue have any available units?
145 Prospect Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 Prospect Avenue have?
Some of 145 Prospect Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Prospect Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
145 Prospect Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Prospect Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 Prospect Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 145 Prospect Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 145 Prospect Avenue offers parking.
Does 145 Prospect Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Prospect Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Prospect Avenue have a pool?
No, 145 Prospect Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 145 Prospect Avenue have accessible units?
No, 145 Prospect Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Prospect Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Prospect Avenue has units with dishwashers.
