145 Prospect Avenue

This very bright and very spacious upper unit 2bed 1bath apartment has laundry INSIDE. Hardwood floors throughout. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathroom. Dishwasher, lots of cabinet space in kitchen and cabinet storage throughout the apartment. 2 small balconies, one off the kitchen the other off of the master bedroom. Very bright bedrooms. Option for a 1 car garage attached to building. Blocks away from the beach and the ever so popular 2nd street. Monthly rent is $1995, security deposit $1000, and an option for a garage for an additional $100. One small cat OK with $300 pet deposit. Qualifications: minimum credit score of 600, income must be 2x the rent and must have 2.x monthly rent in savings. If interested or have any questions please call, text or email Robert. I will be showing the unit this Wednesday from 5-6pm

