Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to your future home. This newly top to bottom remodeled 4 plex is on the downstairs unit with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Open floor plan has new floors, new windows and new paint. The kitchen with new cabinets, new counter-tops, new appliances. New bathrooms and new stackable washer & dryer in unit. It comes with its own 2 car garages. Get one-month rent-free with fico score 650 and above.