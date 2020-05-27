All apartments in Long Beach
1416 East 8th Street - 1418
1416 East 8th Street - 1418

1416 East 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1416 East 8th Street, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bathtub
range
Updated rear 2-bedroom, 2-bath home. Set behind a front house, is this upstairs updated spacious home. As you come up the stairs you enter into a contemporary home with an open floor plan. The Living Room features wood-tile flooring, ceiling fan and is open to the kitchen. The kitchen is huge! It features recessed lighting, lusteroud wrap-around granite counters, tons of cabinets and is appointed with a Stove. In the private space, you have 2 ample bedrooms that can accommodate all your furnishings. The home has 2 bathroom, both with bathtubs, tiled backing, and one features as part of the Master Suite. The home also has forced-air heating and dual-paned windows throughout. Come view for yourself. Sorry no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 East 8th Street - 1418 have any available units?
1416 East 8th Street - 1418 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 East 8th Street - 1418 have?
Some of 1416 East 8th Street - 1418's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 East 8th Street - 1418 currently offering any rent specials?
1416 East 8th Street - 1418 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 East 8th Street - 1418 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 East 8th Street - 1418 is pet friendly.
Does 1416 East 8th Street - 1418 offer parking?
No, 1416 East 8th Street - 1418 does not offer parking.
Does 1416 East 8th Street - 1418 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 East 8th Street - 1418 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 East 8th Street - 1418 have a pool?
No, 1416 East 8th Street - 1418 does not have a pool.
Does 1416 East 8th Street - 1418 have accessible units?
No, 1416 East 8th Street - 1418 does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 East 8th Street - 1418 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 East 8th Street - 1418 does not have units with dishwashers.
