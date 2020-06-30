All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1401 N. Greenbrier Rd, #204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1401 N. Greenbrier Rd, #204
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:31 PM

1401 N. Greenbrier Rd, #204

1401 Greenbrier Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1401 Greenbrier Road, Long Beach, CA 90815
Park Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled 2 Bedroom Long Beach Condo For Rent! - This is a beautifully remodeled condo located in a quiet neighborhood near Cal State Long Beach. Great freeway and beach access!

Features:

-950 Sq. Ft. of living space
-2 Spacious bedrooms
-2 remodeled bathrooms
-Beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops
-Like new oven/stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher
-Washer and dryer included inside unit
-Like new gorgeous laminate flooring throughout
-Like new paint throughout with scraped ceilings
-Recessed lighting in living room and kitchen
-2 covered parking spots with extra storage space
-Wall furnaces and window AC units
- Ceiling fans in bedroom and dining area
-Custom fireplace in living room
-Lovely balcony space
*Trash included in the rent

If you would like to schedule a time to view this property, please call or text:

Kevin Jamison
714-614-1759
Watkins Property Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5448455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 N. Greenbrier Rd, #204 have any available units?
1401 N. Greenbrier Rd, #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 N. Greenbrier Rd, #204 have?
Some of 1401 N. Greenbrier Rd, #204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 N. Greenbrier Rd, #204 currently offering any rent specials?
1401 N. Greenbrier Rd, #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 N. Greenbrier Rd, #204 pet-friendly?
No, 1401 N. Greenbrier Rd, #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1401 N. Greenbrier Rd, #204 offer parking?
Yes, 1401 N. Greenbrier Rd, #204 offers parking.
Does 1401 N. Greenbrier Rd, #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 N. Greenbrier Rd, #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 N. Greenbrier Rd, #204 have a pool?
No, 1401 N. Greenbrier Rd, #204 does not have a pool.
Does 1401 N. Greenbrier Rd, #204 have accessible units?
No, 1401 N. Greenbrier Rd, #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 N. Greenbrier Rd, #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 N. Greenbrier Rd, #204 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine