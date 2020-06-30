1401 N. Greenbrier Rd, #204

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Remodeled 2 Bedroom Long Beach Condo For Rent! - This is a beautifully remodeled condo located in a quiet neighborhood near Cal State Long Beach. Great freeway and beach access!



Features:



-950 Sq. Ft. of living space

-2 Spacious bedrooms

-2 remodeled bathrooms

-Beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops

-Like new oven/stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher

-Washer and dryer included inside unit

-Like new gorgeous laminate flooring throughout

-Like new paint throughout with scraped ceilings

-Recessed lighting in living room and kitchen

-2 covered parking spots with extra storage space

-Wall furnaces and window AC units

- Ceiling fans in bedroom and dining area

-Custom fireplace in living room

-Lovely balcony space

*Trash included in the rent



If you would like to schedule a time to view this property, please call or text:



Kevin Jamison

714-614-1759

Watkins Property Management



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5448455)