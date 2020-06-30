1401 N. Greenbrier Rd, #204

Amenities
Remodeled 2 Bedroom Long Beach Condo For Rent! - This is a beautifully remodeled condo located in a quiet neighborhood near Cal State Long Beach. Great freeway and beach access!
Features:
-950 Sq. Ft. of living space
-2 Spacious bedrooms
-2 remodeled bathrooms
-Beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops
-Like new oven/stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher
-Washer and dryer included inside unit
-Like new gorgeous laminate flooring throughout
-Like new paint throughout with scraped ceilings
-Recessed lighting in living room and kitchen
-2 covered parking spots with extra storage space
-Wall furnaces and window AC units
- Ceiling fans in bedroom and dining area
-Custom fireplace in living room
-Lovely balcony space
*Trash included in the rent
If you would like to schedule a time to view this property, please call or text:
Kevin Jamison
714-614-1759
Watkins Property Management
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5448455)