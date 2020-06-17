All apartments in Long Beach
140 Linden Avenue
140 Linden Avenue

140 Linden Avenue · (562) 999-6343
Location

140 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 415 · Avail. now

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 551 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
game room
internet access
lobby
media room
Lovely 1 bedroom condo in the Historic Lafayette Building in the East Village Art District of Downtown Long Beach. Laminate flooring throughout the living room, and bedroom. The open kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and garbage disposal. This unit features a large walk-in closet along with two extra closets, and a lot of great natural light. The architectural Lafayette features art deco style, with a formal lobby, gleaming brass elevator door, stunning solarium with panoramic views of the city, and vintage charm galore. The building also features secure entry, concierge, fitness center, game room, and a library with WiFi. With super-high walk-score of 91/100, this location is a short stroll from shops, restaurants, movie theater, entertainment, metro station, public transportation, bicycle rentals, and so much more! Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity! Contact Dublin with any questions or to schedule a showing (323) 578-1732

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Linden Avenue have any available units?
140 Linden Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 Linden Avenue have?
Some of 140 Linden Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Linden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
140 Linden Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Linden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 140 Linden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 140 Linden Avenue offer parking?
No, 140 Linden Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 140 Linden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Linden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Linden Avenue have a pool?
No, 140 Linden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 140 Linden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 140 Linden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Linden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Linden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
