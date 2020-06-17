140 Linden Avenue

Amenities

Lovely 1 bedroom condo in the Historic Lafayette Building in the East Village Art District of Downtown Long Beach. Laminate flooring throughout the living room, and bedroom. The open kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and garbage disposal. This unit features a large walk-in closet along with two extra closets, and a lot of great natural light. The architectural Lafayette features art deco style, with a formal lobby, gleaming brass elevator door, stunning solarium with panoramic views of the city, and vintage charm galore. The building also features secure entry, concierge, fitness center, game room, and a library with WiFi. With super-high walk-score of 91/100, this location is a short stroll from shops, restaurants, movie theater, entertainment, metro station, public transportation, bicycle rentals, and so much more! Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity! Contact Dublin with any questions or to schedule a showing (323) 578-1732