1355 Loma Ave. Unit 318

**MOVE IN SPECIAL** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT Beautiful Upgraded 2BD/2.5BA 2 Story TownHome Available NOW - **MOVE IN SPECIAL** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT with Move-In by 12/20/19



This Wonderful 2BD/2.5BA Town-home features stunning hardwood floors throughout. Modern inset lighting is accompanied by beautiful ceiling fans, and plenty of windows allow the natural light to flood in to this top floor two story property. In the kitchen you will be greeted by state of the art stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counter-tops.



Property is part of an HOA. Owner pays HOA Dues. All HOA rules are strictly enforced.



Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. No pets. No evictions please. No Section 8 or third-party housing accepted.



This building is managed by a professional property management company.



To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8100 to schedule a showing.



Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.



No Pets Allowed



