All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1355 Loma Ave. Unit 318.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1355 Loma Ave. Unit 318
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

1355 Loma Ave. Unit 318

1355 Loma Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1355 Loma Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
accessible
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
**MOVE IN SPECIAL** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT Beautiful Upgraded 2BD/2.5BA 2 Story TownHome Available NOW - **MOVE IN SPECIAL** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT with Move-In by 12/20/19

This Wonderful 2BD/2.5BA Town-home features stunning hardwood floors throughout. Modern inset lighting is accompanied by beautiful ceiling fans, and plenty of windows allow the natural light to flood in to this top floor two story property. In the kitchen you will be greeted by state of the art stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counter-tops.

Property is part of an HOA. Owner pays HOA Dues. All HOA rules are strictly enforced.

Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. No pets. No evictions please. No Section 8 or third-party housing accepted.

This building is managed by a professional property management company.

To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8100 to schedule a showing.

Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5210010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 Loma Ave. Unit 318 have any available units?
1355 Loma Ave. Unit 318 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1355 Loma Ave. Unit 318 have?
Some of 1355 Loma Ave. Unit 318's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1355 Loma Ave. Unit 318 currently offering any rent specials?
1355 Loma Ave. Unit 318 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 Loma Ave. Unit 318 pet-friendly?
No, 1355 Loma Ave. Unit 318 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1355 Loma Ave. Unit 318 offer parking?
No, 1355 Loma Ave. Unit 318 does not offer parking.
Does 1355 Loma Ave. Unit 318 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1355 Loma Ave. Unit 318 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 Loma Ave. Unit 318 have a pool?
No, 1355 Loma Ave. Unit 318 does not have a pool.
Does 1355 Loma Ave. Unit 318 have accessible units?
Yes, 1355 Loma Ave. Unit 318 has accessible units.
Does 1355 Loma Ave. Unit 318 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1355 Loma Ave. Unit 318 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine